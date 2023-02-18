Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.40 million and $51,053.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001004 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014988 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000136 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,711,535 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
