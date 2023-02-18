Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.40 million and $51,053.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014988 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,711,535 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

