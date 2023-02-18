ELIS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $911.29 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $911.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018905 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00216081 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,624.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.15193639 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $919.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.