Elrond Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.78 or 0.00213848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $64.42 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,020,210 coins and its circulating supply is 25,015,058 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

