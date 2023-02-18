Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 1.7%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 61,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$42.28 million and a PE ratio of -24.58.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

