Energi 1-Day Volume Hits $193,437.42 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $13.30 million and $193,437.42 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00079210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00058085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,725,633 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

