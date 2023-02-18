Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.61. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 25,143 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,798,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,774 shares of company stock valued at $23,476. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.