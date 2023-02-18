Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 266,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

