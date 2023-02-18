Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CTO Andrea Pedretti Sells 25,000 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,277,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrea Pedretti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00.

Energy Vault Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NRGV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,147. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRGV. Cowen cut their price target on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

