Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Enhabit Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.57.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Enhabit Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 407,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.