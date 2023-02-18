Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.
Enhabit Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.57.
Institutional Trading of Enhabit
Enhabit Company Profile
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
