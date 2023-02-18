Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $204.99 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

