EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

EnPro Industries stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,077. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.