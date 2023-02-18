EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
EnPro Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.
EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.3 %
EnPro Industries stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,077. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
