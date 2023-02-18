Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading Down 2.4%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 2,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 60,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

