Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Down 2.2%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. 153,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 276,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$135.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

