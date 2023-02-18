Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 116,620 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of BCE worth $74,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

