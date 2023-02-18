Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of CDW worth $82,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CDW by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $213.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

About CDW



CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

