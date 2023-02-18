Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $78,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $293.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

