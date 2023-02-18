Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,175 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,853,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $99,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,308.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 157,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 146,375 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 104,117 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 129,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

