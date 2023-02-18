Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 456,950 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $80,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

