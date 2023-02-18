Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $87,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $122.07.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

