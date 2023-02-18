Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $101,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 353.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Linde by 1,351.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,309,000 after purchasing an additional 499,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $321.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.66. The company has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

