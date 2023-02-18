Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $72,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

