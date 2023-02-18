EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

EOG Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE EOG traded down $6.72 on Friday, hitting $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 18,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 359,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $764,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

