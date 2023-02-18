EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
EOG Resources Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSE EOG traded down $6.72 on Friday, hitting $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.
In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
