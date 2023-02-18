EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. 297,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,040. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

