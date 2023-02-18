Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $825.00 at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $750.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $716.76 on Friday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 161.46%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

