Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.35.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.