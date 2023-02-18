Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 47.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.8% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

