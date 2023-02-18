Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.88. 545,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

