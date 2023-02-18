Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELSGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.88. 545,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.