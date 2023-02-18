Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.13.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

ELS stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.