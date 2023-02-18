ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Volume Hits $502.39

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $502.39 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00215638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,714.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

