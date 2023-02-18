ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $10.77 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $510.72 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00044349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00215730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,643.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00940508 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $599.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

