Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.40 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00006893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $112.40 million and $300,955.32 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,686.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00405336 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013538 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00092361 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00662162 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00551569 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000721 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00173819 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,053,103 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.