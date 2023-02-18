ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 196,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 137.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 638,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ESE traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 90,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,074. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.73%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

