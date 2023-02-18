ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Down 1%

Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 1,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

