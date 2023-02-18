Ethereum Classic Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $22.43 or 0.00091413 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $214.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00411998 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013607 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00652937 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00544972 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00174657 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00190869 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,496,833 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
