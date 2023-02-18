EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

