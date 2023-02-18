Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after purchasing an additional 577,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after purchasing an additional 259,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

