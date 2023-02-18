Evmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $118.55 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

