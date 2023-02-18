EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

EVO Payments Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 667,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,383,000.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at EVO Payments

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

EVO Payments Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

