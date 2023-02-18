EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
EVO Payments Price Performance
NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 667,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,383,000.00 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Activity at EVO Payments
In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of EVO Payments
EVO Payments Company Profile
EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.