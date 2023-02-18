Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Excelerate Energy

A number of analysts recently commented on EE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.