Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $12,872,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.