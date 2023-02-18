Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 155,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,081,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,709,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,226,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 238,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

CTAQ stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

