Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $753,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.95 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.65.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.