Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.71% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

ALPA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

