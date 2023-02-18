Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $10,825,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 47.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 774,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $5,582,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter worth $152,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

NYSE CPTK opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

