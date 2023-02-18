Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 355,747 JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 355,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition makes up 1.6% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter worth $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 40,358.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth $852,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth $489,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCNE opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

