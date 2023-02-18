Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 0.34% of Talon 1 Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOAC opened at $10.45 on Friday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

