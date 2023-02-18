Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Update

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $758,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.31. 956,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,877. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.