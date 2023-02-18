F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in F5 by 174.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after buying an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5 Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $146.88 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $386,411.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,673 shares of company stock worth $2,833,204. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.