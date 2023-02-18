Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:FICO opened at $682.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.77. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $710.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

