Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:FICO opened at $682.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.77. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $710.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Featured Stories
