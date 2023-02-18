Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.17. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 798,500 shares.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.40 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
