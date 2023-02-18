Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

About Farmland Partners

FPI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

